Mxolisi Dukwana elected new Free State Premier

The former Cogta MEC beat out the DA’s Roy Jankielsohn, and takes over from Sisi Ntombela who resigned this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected Premier of the Free State.

The former Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC beat out the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Roy Jankielsohn, who only received seven votes out of the 20 seats in the provincial legislature.

Dukwane received 13 votes.

He takes over from Sisi Ntombela who resigned this week after being recalled by the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

Congratulations Hounorable Mxolisi Dukwana on your election as Premier of the Free State Province.

Earlier this week, ANC Free State provincial secretary Polediso Motsoeneng said the election of a new premier would "bring stability with the elimination of the two centres of power in our province."

At the same time, former premier Ntombela called on residents of the province and party members to get behind her successor.

"Also to support the new premier, to make sure that where we have failed, the new premier must continue to do the good work."