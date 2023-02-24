Massive prehistoric fish discovered over 37 years by scientist in Makhanda

The discovery of remains of a lobe-finned fish, excavated by hand by Albany Museum and Rhodes University's Dr Rob Gess, was published in a paper this week.

JOHANNESBURG - On the hills of Waterloo Farm in Makhanda, Eastern Cape lay in waiting the fossilised remains of a roughly 360 million-year-old prehistoric fish.

The story of how Hyneria udlezinye was discovered by Albany Museum and Rhodes University's Dr Rob Gess over the space of 37 years is one of determination and significance.

A paper on the discovery was published in Plos One this week, laying down how the largest bony fish of the Late Devonian era was an apex predator in its ecosystem, and likely snacked on our distant tetrapod ancestors.

HOW WAS 'HYNERIA' FOUND?

Rhodes' Grocotts Mail reported that Gess began digging for Hyneria when he was still in high school, first finding fish fossil fragments in the mid-1980s.

Unbeknownst to Gess, his discovery was the start of an epic journey. He showed his findings to a paleontologist at Rhodes, Dr Norton Hiller, who later funded Gess' excavations for a time.

He dug mostly by hand, without power tools, prying off soft sediment with a porcupine quill. In this way, Gess found entire prehistoric worlds that had come to rest at the bottom of a lagoon on the southern shore of Gondwana.

The country's national roads authority at the time built a highway through Waterloo Farm in 1985, which disturbed the black shale deposits in the area. Work on the road began again in 1999, when it was stabilised by the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL).

Gess managed to save large portions of the sedimentary rock in the hopes of discovering more of the elusive Hyneria.

He and Professor Per Ahlberg from Uppsala University in Sweden worked together to reconstruct the Hyneria, using photographs and Adobe Photoshop to create three-dimensional paper outlines of the bones.

_Hyneria _has a probable length of nearly three metres and had a large pair of fangs.

3D models scaled to size of the 'Hyneria udlezinye'. Picture: Plos One / Robert Gess & Per E. Ahlberg

An interpretive drawing and photographs of 'Hyneria udlezinye''s lower jaw. Picture: Plos One / Robert Gess & Per E. Ahlberg

Millions of years ago, Gondwana was a supercontinent that once formed the southern half of Pangea, and broke off in stages.

Gess said the Hyneria discovery had important implications of our understanding of "the biogeographical distribution and habitat preferences of Late Devonian tritichopterids".

Tritichopterids are ancient lobe-finned fish related to tetrapods, which were the first fish to move from water to land more than 360 million years ago. The only lobe-finned fish alive today are lung fish and coelacanths.

Hyneria is the only member of the Tritichopterids family to have lived in a polar region - all other fossils were retrieved in Australia and the tropics of Euramerica.

Almost all tetrapod remains found from Waterloo Farm deposits found by Gess were sandwiched in the same fine layers of rock sediment Hyneria was excavated from.

"It's been a long journey," Gess told Grocotts Mail.