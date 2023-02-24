Lesufi dismisses opposition parties' claims that his Sopa won't yield results

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his State of the Province Address on Monday at the Johannesburg City Hall.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hit back at claims suggesting some of the measures outlined in his State of the Province Address (Sopa) will not yield quick results.

On Thursday, political parties debated his Sopa at the Gauteng legislature - saying he did not provide immediate solutions to the province's issues.

In his address on Monday, Lesufi announced plans to combat crime, improve the township economy and create jobs across the province.

Lesufi is adamant that the provincial government has comprehensive measures to address the many issues plaguing the province.

Responding to the parties that criticised his maiden Sopa, he conveyed his concern over what he calls a poor debate.

Lesufi further cited that the parties were merely focused on electioneering for the 2024 general elections.

"If you don't pull up your socks opposition parties, it will not be easy to take this thing if you don't provide real tangible alternative solutions to South Africa's problems. Cheap talk is cheap."

He assured residents that jobs will be created, township businesses will be supported and measures to combat crime will be treated with urgency.