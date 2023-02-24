Lessons suspended at a Sebokeng school following fatal stabbing of pupil

A grade 10 pupil was stabbed, allegedly by a fellow learner at Dinokaneng Secondary School.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that a school learner has been stabbed to death at the Dinokaneng Secondary School, in Sebokeng.

It's understood that the grade 10 boy who was stabbed to death on Thursday was attacked by a fellow learner.

This is the second incident of violence at the school this week, after a grade 11 pupil was hospitalised on Wednesday following a fight on school grounds.

All pupils from the school were sent home on Friday after community members started protesting outside the school.

"The community was outraged by the frequent occurrence of these incidents and began stoning buses and blocking off roads and we felt as a department we needed to release all the learners so they could go home," said the department's Steve Mabona.

Mabona said that the violence is related to gangsterism in the area.

"We are deeply hurt by the occurrence of gangsterism which shortens the lives of our learners and jeopardises their future. MEC Chiloane will be visiting the school on Monday."