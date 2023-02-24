KZN Sopa: Dube-Ncube to deliver maiden address on Friday

The premier's maiden Sopa comes almost a year after devastating floods which killed more than 400 people, and destroyed critical infrastructure in KZN.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to deliver the State of Province Address (Sopa) in the province's capital city, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.

On Thursday, as per the province's norm, King Misuzulu opened the provincial legislature, delivering his first-ever speech in the house.

The premier's maiden Sopa comes almost a year after the devastating floods which claimed more than 400 lives and destroyed critical infrastructure in the province.

The premier is expected to reveal to the province how the government is planning to deal with various issues impacting KwaZulu-Natal, especially the lack of service delivery.

Dube-Ncube took over as premier following the resignation of then-premier Sihle Zikalala in August last year, around the time KZN was emerging from the devastating floods which destroyed property and claimed hundreds of lives.

The damage caused by the floods also took a toll on the province's economy as departments had to reprioritise their budgets in the rebuilding efforts, with the damage cost estimated to be R25 billion

On Friday, the premier will have to account to KZN residents on what has been done so far.

Some residents also expect her to outline how crime will be tackled, following various deadly shooting incidents, including mass shootings.

The lack of service delivery also continues to be a concern, with communities like Dukuduku in northern KZN not having access to clean running water for almost a decade.