KZN Sopa: chaos ensues as legislature speaker orders ejection of EFF

Premier Nomusa-Dube Ncube's maiden Sopa comes almost a year after devastating floods killed more than 400 people and destroyed critical infrastructure in KZN.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature were on Friday kicked out of the chamber for disrupting proceedings.

The red berets did not want to be addressed by Premier Nomusa-Dube Ncube arguing that she failed to assist the victims of the April 2022 floods who lost their homes.

They also accused Dube-Ncube of misleading Parliament during the State of the Nation Address debate after she said the province had fully recovered from the disaster.

Just when Dube-Ncube took to the podium to address the provincial legislature, the red berets raised several points of order saying Dube-Ncube must not address the house.

After EFF members were called to order several times, Speaker Nontembeko Boyce ordered they be ejected from the house.

“This one cannot address us today, she is a liar. she lied under oath. So today, it is either us or her that is what is going to happen, she is not going to address today," said EFF Chief Whip in the legislature Mongezi Twala.

Boyce then ordered security personnel to eject the rowdy EFF MPLs from the chamber.

"In accordance then with rule 65/2, I ask members of the legislature security services to escort honourable Thwala and honourable Ngubane out now.”

This led to chaotic scenes where scuffles broke out between the EFF MPLs and security.