King Misuzulu calls for end to killing of KZN traditional leaders, politicians

The Zulu King condemed the killings, after two traditional leaders were shot and killed in two different incidents in the province in February alone.

DURBAN - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini condemned the killing of traditional leaders and politicians in KwaZulu-Natal.

In February alone, two traditional leaders were shot and killed in two different incidents in the province, while another traditional leader survived an assassination attempt this week.

The Zulu king labelled the killings as ‘inhumane,’ saying that the law needed to take its course.



Addressing the KwaZulu-Natal legislature for the first time on Thursday, King Misuzulu said that he was disturbed by the killings.

The monarch urged for these attacks to be stopped, calling on his subjects to desist from violence.

“I also refer with great consternation to the wanton killing of Amakhosi, Izinduna and councillors. As [king], I am appealing to everyone to honour ubuntu and kill no one. Killing is inhumane, it is barbaric.”