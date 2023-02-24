Judgement reserved in WC Education Dept and Codeta scholar transport row

The Western Cape Education Department is accusing Codeta of reneging on its promise not to intimidate, threaten, or prevent learners from being transported in Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

CAPE TOWN - Judgement in the matter between the Western Cape Education Department and Taxi Association Codeta (Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association) has been reserved until Wednesday next week.

Arguments in the matter were heard in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The Provincial Education Department wants the court to compel Codeta to stop the blockade of its contracted learner transport vehicles.

At the same time, Codeta wants the court to instruct the department to consider it for scholar transport contracts.

Thousands of learners from Khayelitsha and surrounding areas have already missed two weeks of school in February due to the impasse.

Lawyers representing the Western Cape Education Department accused Codeta of harassing its bus drivers and paralysing the scholar transport system in Cape Town.

They said the government is being held at ransom by Codeta, adding that this kind of conduct cannot be allowed to continue.

However, Codeta said it has always been willing to engage the provincial Education Department on the issue since last year.

The Khayelitsha School Governing Body Association, representing 65 schools in the area also joined the case as a friend of the court.

The association’s chairperson, Lulamile Mqikela, hopes that the court can instruct both parties to find an amicable solution to the impasse.

“We would be happy if the court would support a motion that discussions between the affected parties should carry on and reach a conclusion - which will be amicable to all the stakeholders in the school industry.”

Mqikela said all they want is for kids to go back to school without any further disruptions.