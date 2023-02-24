IPP estimates MP solar plants will produce electricity in roughly 3 years

Cape Town-based independent power producer Red Rocket will spawn approximately 350 megawatts of solar energy at its two Mpumalanga sites.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based Independent Power Producer (IPP), Red Rocket, estimated that its planned solar plants in Mpumalanga would start producing electricity in approximately 24 months.

In 2022, power utility company Eskom signed lease agreements with four IPPs, including Red Rocket, to occupy land at two of its Mpumalanga power stations.

In October, the entity announced that it expected the generators to be connected to the grid within 24 to 36 months from financial closure, subject to environmental, land zoning and other regulatory approvals.

READ: Eskom places trust on IPPs to help keep lights on

Around 350 megawatts of solar energy would be generated from Red Rocket's two sites when it is eventually up and running.

The company's development manager, Brian Cunningham, said that a thorough regulatory process was kicked in before solar power could be tapped into the grid.

"I'm always a little bit ambitious and a bit too optimistic, but I think 18 months is a nice kind of timeline, but look, that's very aggressive. Maybe it’s more like 24 to 36 months."

Cunningham explained they would then be selling this electricity to an off-taker.

"A heavy electrical user, a mine, or a big factory that's using maybe 50 megawatts, like a smelter would use 1,000 megawatts, that would be an off-taker.

“They're the guys paying Eskom a lot of money for their electricity every day and now they can get it for a much cheaper rate from the renewables, and it also helps their carbon credits because they're all sourcing a portion or all their electricity from renewables."

In his budget speech this week, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana emphasised that green technologies were becoming cheaper, and the deployment of low-carbon solutions was picking up pace.

READ: Budget 2023: Solar tax incentives hoped to stabilise grid and boost business