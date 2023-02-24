Independent power producers, renewables won’t stop load shedding - Mantashe

Mantashe dismissed claims that IPPs were the answer to load shedding as 'misleading', saying renewables were better placed to form part of the country's energy mix in the long term.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and renewables will not end power cuts.

He dismissed claims that IPPs were the answer to rolling blackouts as “misleading”, saying they offered way below what was required to generate enough electricity.

READ:

Mantashe and his department were briefing Parliament’s oversight committee on the Independent Power Producers Office on the IPP procurement programme.

The country’s 89 IPPs may be producing just over 6,000 megawatts, but this renewable power is not enough to end or even ease the current load shedding, Mantashe said.

He said coal powered stations were still central to energy security, and not IPPs.

Mantashe said IPPs would help in the long term as part of the country’s energy mix.

The department said IPPs were introduced during the construction of Medupi and Kusile power stations.

It also noted some key achievements in the IPP programme, which included over R300 billion in investment, as well as 80,000 gigawatt hours of energy produced by renewable energy sources.