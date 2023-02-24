'I'm very comfortable' with Electricity Minister plan, says Mantashe

The Mineral Resources and Energy Minister said he looks forward to the appointment of the Electricity Minister, whose main focus will be load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has reiterated that he’s not “uncomfortable” with a Minister of Electricity and welcomes the move.

He said he sees no problem with an additional ministry to solely focus only on load shedding while he and the Public Enterprises Minister deal with other pressing matters in their departments.

Mantashe was briefing parliament on Friday about the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) programme and its role in ensuring energy security.

Mantashe said the soon-to-be-appointed Minister of Electricity will be essential in resolving load shedding and focusing on Eskom’s operations.

He also addressed claims that he was not entirely happy about the new arrangement.

"I’m quite keen to see the Minister of Electricity. And many people wanted me to be uncomfortable with it, I’m not uncomfortable with that. I’m very comfortable, but I want that minister to focus on load shedding. And to me, load shedding will be focussing on optimal operation of the current power stations."

Mantashe also faced questions from MPs regarding the role of IPPs as the country tries to address its worst-ever power cut crisis.

The Minister said it’s misleading to claim that IPPs are set up to resolve load shedding, saying they’re only able to effectively help stabilise the grid in the long term.