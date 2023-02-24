Haiti, Portugal & Panama claim final spots at FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Women’s FIFA World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

JOHANNESBURG – Haiti, Portugal and Panama have booked their spots at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup, fans enjoyed some action on 17-23 February 2023 with a play-in tournament, where 10 teams fought for the final three spots in the 2023 tournament.

The 10 teams that qualified for the tournament were Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal, and Thailand.

There will be 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup this year, up from the 24 that featured in the last tournament in France in 2019.

Portugal beat Cameroon 2-1 with last-gasp penalty in injury time to earn its first Women’s World Cup trip. They join the United States, Netherlands and Vietnam in Group E.

Haiti beat Chile 2-1 and they will also be a World Cup debutante. The Haitians join Group D alongside England, China and Denmark.

Panama beat Paraguay 1-0, to earn the final spot in the World Cup. They also qualify for the first time and join Group F alongside France, Jamaica and Brazil.

Eight countries - Haiti, Morocco, the Philippines, Portugal, Ireland, Vietnam, Panama and Zambia -have qualified for their first World Cup.

Among the teams chasing the crown is Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana, who’ve been drawn into Group G, alongside Argentina, Sweden and Italy.

Meanwhile, the US Women’s National Team, as the four-time champions, will look to defend the title they won in 2019 and complete an unprecedented third straight victory.

Before the USA's wins in 2019 and 2015, Japan were victorious in 2011 and Germany in 2007 and 2003.

The Women’s World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time two countries are co-hosting the tournament.