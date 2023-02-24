Govt's stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hurting SA, says ActionSA

At its elective conference in December, the ANC resolved that both Russia and Ukraine should collaborate to end the conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Friday said the African National Congress(ANC)-led government’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have “significant negative consequences” for the country hurting the economy and costing jobs.

A new resolution’s now been tabled in the United States (US) House of Representatives calling for a thorough review of bilateral relations - with the South African government taking the “neutral” position regarding the invasion.

This week, South Africa abstained from another United Nations vote against Russia while the former is hosting the European nation at a controversial maritime drill taking place off of the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

If approved, the new resolution could have devastating economic consequences for South Africa, said ActionSA.

The party said South Africa’s participation in the US, African Growth and Opportunity Act may be reviewed if the resolution’s approved - which would limit favourable trading conditions between the two countries.

This is at a time when - as the party said - the government should be doing “everything in its power to grow the economy and create jobs” and not isolating the US, as our biggest trading partner.

ActionSA said it’s becoming clear that South Africa is, in fact, “tacitly supporting Russia” and that the rest of the world views its so-called neutrality as a “sham”.

This, Action SA added, could have further disastrous economic implications.

Action SA’s accused the ANC-led government of being willing to “sacrifice an already battered local economy … to appease Russia” and said it will fight to bring an end to the current position, which it further labels “non-sensical”.