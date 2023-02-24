FS ANC wishes Dukwana well ahead of election as new premier

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has wished its chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana well ahead of his election as the province’s next premier.

Dukwana takes over from Sisi Ntombela, who resigned this week after being recalled by the party.

This follows a close shave between the two to become chair of the ANC in the Free State.

Dukwana was meant to have been voted into power on Thursday, however, a mishap with the date on the order paper resulted in the session being postponed to Friday.

It is in this province where former ANC president Thabo Mbeki stood to dispel the myth behind the two centres of power argument, which is often used to catapult new party leaders into top government posts.

Fast forward to 2023 and the ANC in the Free State is leaning on that argument to explain why Dukwana had to ascend to become the Free State’s number one citizen.

Its provincial secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng: "It will bring stability with the elimination of the two centres of power in our province."

At the same time, former premier Ntombela has called on residents of the province and party members to get behind her successor.

"Also to support the new premier to make sure that where we have failed, the new premier must continue to do the good work."

Dukwana is expected to be elected into his new position in the legislature on Friday.