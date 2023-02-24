Former Cape Town hotel manager accused of R1m fraud granted bail

Tinomudashe Chitonga allegedly defrauded a Cape Town boutique hotel of over R1 million.

CAPE TOWN - The former general manager of a Cape Town boutique hotel, arrested for fraud, has been released on R20,000 bail.

Tinomudashe Chitonga appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of fraud, cyber fraud, cyber forgery, uttering, and theft.

The man, who allegedly defrauded the hotel of over R1 million, was arrested earlier this week.

It was believed that between August 2021 and February 2023, he accessed various online bookings and changed the banking details to his personal bank account.

"The investigation revealed that Chitonga used the hotel account to defraud the business by laundering the stolen money into his personal account,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

The matter against Chitonga was remanded to May.