Financial Action Task Force greylists South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF said it was keeping a watchful eye over the country.

It further noted that South Africa had made a high-level political commitment to work with the force.

The country had been under pressure to strengthen its financial controls - with fears over the illicit transfer of funds.

But the FATF has released a report from its second plenary - saying that South Africa has made significant progress on many of the recommended actions to improve its systems.

This includes developing national policies to address higher risks and newly amending the legal framework.

It also noted that South Africa will work to implement its action plan by - among others - assisting in investigations and the confiscation of different types of assets in line with its risk profile.