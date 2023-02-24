EFF Ekurhuleni convinced Campbell will soon occupy opposition benches

The EFF in the Ekurhuleni council said the DA-led coalition has an anti-poor stance on service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni said its incoming administration wants to direct more service delivery towards poor black communities in the city.

The party said that the Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition government neglected townships and informal areas where service delivery is concerned.

On Thursday, the EFF, along with other parties successfully voted down the implementation of the adjustment budget which it said was anti-poor.

This followed the election of their councillor, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, into the acting council speaker position.

EFF caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga said it is only a matter of time before Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell sits in the opposition benches.

Dunga, who is rumoured to take the mayoral chains next, said the EFF will have five mayoral members in the next mayoral committee.

"You are looking at an administration that encompasses all political organisations and those who are pro-active in trying to ensure there is actually service delivery that is directed to communities that are extremely challenged, particularly black and African communities in general."

The council will meet again next Tuesday.