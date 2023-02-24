DA submits PAIA application over De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims

De Ruyter alluded to the ANC being aware of which Cabinet minister was allegedly behind the looting at Eskom, and the DA wants to know who.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Eskom to provide it with all the details related to claims that a senior African National Congress (ANC) figure is behind the corruption at the ailing power utility.

The explosive claims were made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in an interview with eTV this week - which prompted his resignation with immediate effect.

In the interview, De Ruyter makes reference to the ANC viewing Eskom as a feeding trough.

He also makes reference to the ruling party having knowledge of the identity of the Cabinet minister allegedly behind the looting at Eskom.

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants Eskom’s management to comply with its request for information to back up the claims so that South Africans can know who is behind the collapse of the power utility.

Steenhuisen said in the interests of accountability, transparency and combating corruption, the party wants Eskom to name the said person.

In its Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) application, the DA asks Eskom for all information and evidence linked to this individual’s involvement in corruption there to be handed over.

Steenhuisen’s request includes any communication between Eskom, in particular De Ruyter, and any government individual or entity regarding the alleged corruption.

On Thursday, Parliament’s public enterprises committee welcomed De Ruyter’s immediate departure.

Its chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said De Ruyter’s allegations were too serious to ignore adding that the committee would follow them through until the truth is exposed.

