DA's Dhlamini removed as Ekurhuleni Speaker

The motion of no confidence against Raymond Dhlamini was brought by the Super Seven, a coalition of small parties in Ekurhuleni aligned with the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Ekurhuleni councillor, Raymond Dhlamini, has been removed as council Speaker through a vote of no confidence.

A total of 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion while 70 voted against it during Thursday night's council meeting.

The motion against Dhlamini was brought by the Super Seven, a coalition of small parties in Ekurhuleni aligned with the African National Congress (ANC).

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Nthabiseng Tshivenga has been elected as acting Speaker until Tuesday, when a permanent Speaker will be elected.

ActionSA councillor, Siyanda Makhubu, whose party pulled out of the DA-led coalition in Ekurhuleni, said that Dhlamini failed in his role to preside fairly over the council.

"It is ActionSA's opinion that councillor Dhlamini has indeed transgressed. Our councillor Dhlamini cannot be trusted with the heavy responsibility and burden of being Speaker of this council. He serves merely at the behest of his party, the DA, which can't function on the principle of the separation of powers as set out in the Constitution."