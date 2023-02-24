CT parents urged to vaccinate their children after measles outbreak hits metro

The city's MMC for health said that Western Cape had four laboratory confirmed measles cases from the 14 January to the 17 February, enough cases to officially declare an outbreak.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Department of Health urged parents to vaccinate their children against measles, as an outbreak was declared in the metro.

An outbreak is declared when three or more cases are confirmed in a health facility, district, or sub-district within a month.

A national measles vaccination campaign for children between six months and 14 years was underway to curb the outbreak.

This followed an outbreak in five other provinces.

"The province has had four laboratory confirmed measles cases from the 14th of January to the 17th of February 2023 and as such an outbreak has been declared," mayoral committee member (MMC) for Health, Patricia Van der Ross.