Cope caught unawares after getting the boot out of DA-led Tshwane coalition

Cope's spokesperson said coalition parties met earlier this week, where commitments to the joint political venture were said to have been reaffirmed.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) party said it was surprised to hear through the media that it had been kicked out of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane.

On Thursday, the coalition released a statement saying it intended on submitting a motion of no confidence in council speaker Murunwa Makwarela.

Makwarela is a Cope councillor and was elected by the coalition to the position.

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said there was no truth to the allegation made by the DA-led multiparty coalition that they were negotiating with the African National Congress (ANC).

Bloem said the parties met on Monday, where Cope re-affirmed its commitment to the coalition.

Meanwhile, Makwerela said it was untrue that he refused to convene a special council meeting to elect a new mayor.

Murunwa said the coalition was acting out of spite because he did not set the meeting at the date they wanted.

A special council meeting for election of the new Tshwane executive mayor has been set for 28 February.

Former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams was in his position for over two years before he resigned on 13 February.

Williams was facing a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC.