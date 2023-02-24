Cele draws ire after announcing delay in construction of Makhaza police station

The groundwork was set to start in November last year and the structure was set to be completed in March, however, there is now a two-year delay attributed to procurement processes and the design of the police station.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Makhaza said that it was disappointed in Police Minister Bheki Cele after he announced a delay in the construction of a police station in the area.

The groundwork was set to start in November last year and the structure was set to be completed in March, however, there is now a two-year delay attributed to procurement processes and the design of the police station.

However, Makhaza community ward councillor, Lucky Mbiza, said that the community could not wait for that long when crime continued to ravage the area.

"As long as they are safe with their families, they don't care about what's happening on the ground, it's how I feel, it's how I think, it's how I see it," Mbiza said.

The Western Cape's MEC for police and community safety, Reagen Allen said that his hands were tied about this matter.

"The planning and design phases is expected to be completed by the end of September 2023 where after the bid for the appointment of the contractor will be advertised, anticipating that the contractor will be on-site to commence with the construction of the police station during January 2024."