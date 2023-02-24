Case of alleged parliament arsonist Mafe postponed to March

On Friday, the court was expected to finalise Mafe’s referral for mental observation, but the original presiding officer was not available.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the man accused of setting parliament alight has been postponed to next month.

Zandile Mafe attended another pre-trial hearing at the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

The 50-year-old faces charges including arson and terrorism for his alleged involvement in the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January last year.

The court was on Friday expected to finalise Mafe’s referral for mental observation, but the original presiding officer set to hear the matter, Judge Nathan Erasmus, was unavailable.

Pre-trial proceedings are set to continue on 17 March.