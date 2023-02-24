Annual judicial report: Zondo pins SA's criminal case backlog on load shedding

The judicial report underscores progress and delays pertaining to the functionality of the country's justice system.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday attributed the underachievement in reducing South Africa’s criminal case backlog mainly to prolonged power cuts.

Zondo was delivering the annual judiciary report at the Constitutional Court.

The target for all High Courts in South Africa for the 2021/2022 financial year was to drop the backlog to 30%.

But only two High Courts in the country have exceeded this target.

Roads all around the Constitutional Court were cordoned off as judges and justices from across the country, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the head of the National Prosecuting Authority and other members of the legal fraternity attended the annual judiciary day.

Zondo has cited shedding as a challenge in several parts of his report including on the failures of the Land Claims Court.

But it's in the criminal case backlogs for high courts where Zondo has gone into greater detail.

"The various divisions of the High Court had fixed 30% as their target to which they would reduce backlog, however, collectively they fail to achieve this target and managed only 49%."

The number of outstanding criminal cases in the country is also up by 5% from 870.

While the High Courts in Bhisho and Cape Town are sitting with the lowest backlogs of 17% and 21% respectively.

The High Courts in Kimberly and Middleburg remain with the highest backlogs of 67% and 66%.