ANC's Mbalula welcomes De Ruyter exit, says his allegations baseless

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) sectary-general Fikile Mbalula has called former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s claims of systematic corruption and political interference within the struggling power utility as baseless.

This comes after De Ruyter in a tell-all interview on eNCA said that the collapsing utility was a feeding trough for the ANC.

Mbalula, who addressed the media in Cape Town on Thursday, has now hit back, saying that De Ruyter was making the claims in order to mask his own inefficiencies and failures at the power utility.

The ANC secretary-general wants De Ruyter to prove that the governing party is benefiting from Eskom’s corruption, claiming that De Ruyter had tarnished the party’s image.

He said that that the former CEO had dismally failed to end South Africa’s electricity crisis.

"Do not mask difficulties because you failed to deal with load shedding in the country. Now that he has failed and he has chosen to depart, we welcome the immediate departure as the ANC of Mr De Ruyter from Eskom."

In response to Mbalula’s remarks, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that the governing party had brought the country’s electricity supply to its knees.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage: "The voters are going to express their disgust in this party at the next elections. They should be trying to get to the bottom of exactly what he is talking about but there doesn't seem to be appetite to do so and we're not surprised."

Meanwhile, ActionSA's Lerato Ngobeni has condemned what she called Mbalula’s attack on De Ruyter, adding that the ANC had consistently ignored reports of mismanagement and fraud.

"There is no doubt that Mr De Ruyter's forced and immediate departure is a result of his honest remarks about the ANC and its insistence on using the energy crisis to financially benefit their parasitic patronage network. The Eskom board's latest decision removes any doubt of its political independence."

Eskom board chair, Mpho Makwana, meanwhile, has accused De Ruyter of being more interested in playing to the gallery than exercising his mandate of reforming Eskom and ending load shedding.

"There is no conversation that we had on the board where he raised that matter as a formal concern. It never was addressed. In any event, to the extent that he knows the name of that individual, he was duty-bound to walk to the nearest police station and report that matter if he felt he did not enjoy confidence in the existing platforms he's got access to, which deliver on that."

De Ruyter left the power utility with immediate effect on Wednesday following a special board meeting.

Makwana also revealed that De Ruyter handed in his resignation in December, just days before he was due for a performance review with the board.

He said that there were issues with De Ruyter’s performance as he was not fulfilling his key duties, and a date was set to look at his performance, however, he says he "skilfully" avoided the review by resigning ahead of it.