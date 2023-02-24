ANC defends Lesufi after opposition criticism of State of the Province Address

Political parties debated the premier's State of the Province Address at the Gauteng provincial legislature on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has come to Premier Panyaza Lesufi's defence after the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) suggested his State of the Province Address (Sopa) lacked substance.

On Thursday, political parties gathered at the Gauteng provincial legislature to debate the premier's Sopa.

Lesufi delivered his maiden address on Monday, where he announced plans to combat crime, improve the township economy and the education system.

However, opposition parties suggested that the premier’s plans were not immediate remedies for the province's issues.

The DA's Jack Bloom said that the provincial government was failing to get the basics right.

“The Eskom syndrome, it is very difficult to reverse because the political party that caused the disaster cannot be the one to fix the disaster.”

But the ANC's Lebogang Maile hit back at Bloom, suggesting that the DA only delivered to white communities.

“We are unlike the DA that is incompetent and that has failed to deliver services to the people of Gugulethu. They are only delivering services to the white minority suburbs.”

The debate is set to continue on Friday.

**ALSO READ:**