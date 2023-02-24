5 dead, 1 hospitalised in WC collision

The Western Cape traffic authorities said the accident saw a car lodged under a heavy-duty truck.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is saddened after five people died in a crash on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka earlier on Friday.

The provincial government said the driver of the car carrying six people lost control and collided with a heavy-duty truck.

The car went under the truck as it was leaving a rest stop.

Western Cape traffic authorities said a sixth occupant of the car was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Western Cape’s Transport MEC, Ricardo McKenzie, urged motorists to follow safety precautions while driving.

“Five occupants including two children aged 10 and 11 were certified dead at the scene. The sixth occupant has been transported to hospital for medical treatment. I’d like to express my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured passengers a speedy recovery.”

The road was closed in both directions to allow authorities to probe the accident.