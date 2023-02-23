WC Education Dept to play catchup after pupils miss 2 weeks' learning

The Western Cape Education Department said all contracted learner school vehicles in Khayelitsha and Mfuleni have been able to operate again. This was after thousands of pupils could not attend school due to taxi blockades.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department on Tuesday said it's doing all it can to ensure that pupils who missed school over the past two weeks are brought up to speed.

Thousands of learners have not been attending school due to an apparent blockade of contracted learner transport vehicles by the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas.

The provincial education department has since taken Codeta to the Western Cape High Court with the case set to be heard on Friday.

Education MEC David Maynier wants the taxi association to tell the court that it will stop preventing learner transport from operating.

"Last Friday, Codeta undertook to suspend their blockade, but our contracted learner transport scheme drivers continued to be harassed this week, with 1,800 learners missing school on Monday. This has since dropped to 990 learners staying home on Tuesday, and 880 on Wednesday."

Maynier said schools have been supporting learners by sharing take-home work packs with parents.

"But it is now imperative that our children return to school as soon as possible," he said.

Codeta's Andile Khanyi said they're ready for Friday's hearing: "Our legal team is working on it, the court date is on Friday."