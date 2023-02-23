Top cop Masemola's promise of new police station for WC township delayed

The community of Makhaza will have to wait a little longer for the construction of an additional police station to service the township's over two million population.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has learnt that the construction of a police station in Makhaza, in the Western Cape will be delayed by two years.

This is after the National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola made a promise to build a police station in the area by November 2022.

Commissioner Masemola committed in July 2022 that the groundwork of the police station will start on the 1 November of the same year.

He promised that construction would be completed by end of March 2023 while addressing an imbizo held in Makhaza's Desmond Tutu Community Hall.

Western Cape MEC for Police and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said the community will have to wait a little longer.

"The constructor will be on site to commence the construction of the police station during January 2024 with a contract period of 24 months."

Meanwhile, Makhaza ward councillor Lucky Mbiza said they were not taken seriously as a community.

"The minister and his people, they are playing games, that's what I can tell you. They are playing games because currently in Makhaza [the] crime [rate] is high, [the] murder [rate] is high."

In the latest census, Khayelitsha’s population was measured at over two million people with only three police stations in the entire township.