State to oppose bail for WC man accused of kidnapping, rape

Police had been searching for him for almost a year before his arrest.

CAPE TOWN - A man has appeared in the Wellington Magistrates Court on charges of rape and kidnapping.

Police had been searching for him for almost a year before his arrest.

The State alleges that the accused duped a 19-year-old aspiring model, making her believe that she had won a competition and arranged to pick her up to take her photos.

But the man drove the teenager to Bainskloof, gave her alcohol, took pictures of her and then raped her in his car.

The matter was postponed on Wednesday to next Tuesday for a private lawyer to come on record and to arrange a bail application date.

The State will oppose bail.