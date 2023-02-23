'State capture had a devastating impact on our SOEs' - Swilling

Professor Mark Swilling was responding to the measures put in place to strengthen SOEs announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his budget speech on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Stellenbosch's co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Mark Swilling, said that state capture and poor management was at the helm of the many failing state-owned enterprises.

Professor Swilling was responding to the measures put in place to strengthen SOEs announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his budget speech on Wednesday.

Billions of rands have been allocated, once again, to failing SOEs.

Swilling said that Godongwana's presentation to save SOEs could take the country a long way if the entities addressed their management woes.

"We talk about the end of state capture but in practice, that's not true. State capture had a devastating impact on our state-owned enterprises, hollowed out Eskom, Prasa and many of our other institutions and it takes a long time to rebuild."