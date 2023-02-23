SA opera singer invited to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Soprano opera singer Pretty Yende is set to perform at King Charles’ coronation in May.

Local opera singer Pretty Yende continues to wave the South African flag high on the international stage.

Her tremendous talent has even reached the walls of Buckingham Palace!

She recently took to her Instagram to share the amazing news that she had received an invitation to perform at the King Charles’ coronation in May.

The soprano singer, which hails from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga, got her start at the age of 16 when she heard the Flower Duet from Delibes’s opera Lakmé in a British Airways advertisement.

Years later, she has performed on various opera stages across the world, including Milan, Paris, Berlin, Atlanta and Stockholm, to name a few.

Her debut album A Journey was released in 2016 and a second album, Dreams, was released in 2017.

The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023.

