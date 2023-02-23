Go

Police questioning several people in connection with Kraaifontein mass shooting

On Tuesday, police found four men dead in a house in Wallacedene.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
23 February 2023 10:07

CAPE TOWN - In the latest in a string of mass killings across Cape Town, police detectives were now questioning several people in connection with a deadly shooting in a Kraaifontein informal settlement.

Four men, who were shot, were found dead in a house in Wallacedene on Tuesday night.

The Police's Novela Potelwa said that officers were investigating claims that the deceased were involved in a business robbery in the area.

“Kraaifontein police were called out at approximately 8pm on Tuesday and upon arrival on the scene, they discovered the four bodies with gunshot wounds in a shack. The motive of the shooting is yet to be determined.”

The latest crime statistics showed that sixty people were murdered in Kraaifontein between October and December.

READ: WC's Q3 crime stats paint a grim picture, says community safety MEC

That police precinct was ranked seventh in the top thirty worst areas for murder in South Africa.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA