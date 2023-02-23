PICS: Reiger Park cable theft leaves school children vulnerable to electrocution

Community members in Reiger Park said that they were outraged, following the theft of cables in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Reiger Park have raised concern over the cable theft taking place in the area.

This comes as cables were being dug out from the Goede Hoop Primary School.

Eyewitness News paid the area a visit on Thursday to get to the bottom of the criminality.

The residents said cable theft had become life-threatening as it put the lives of children in danger.

Last month, videos of cables being dug outside of the Reiger Park Police Station made the rounds on social media platforms.

Since then, the stealing of cables in the area continues and teachers are tasked with closely supervising learners in a bid to block them from accessing the playground.

This is due to holes in the school's playground dug out by thieves who were trying to find cables inside the schoolyard on Wednesday night.

Some live cables were wrapped around the trees and surrounding the fence at the school.

The school governing body chairperson, Felicia Shabangu, said the safety of the learners at the school is compromised.

"It is dangerous because sometimes when the kids play on the playground they like to run to the walls and whatever and they can touch the cables," she explained.

Shabangu added that the security officers in the school are not equipped to deal with the armed thieves who break into the school to steal the electrical infrastructure.