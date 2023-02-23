'No labels required' - Rebel Wilson launches first label-free dating app

Looking for a long-term relationship or something casual? "Fluid is the first app that evolves with you and your preferences."

The Pitch Perfect actress, Rebel Wilson and Carly Steel, co-founder and CEO of "Fluid" launched the dating app together on 15 February.

The app was launched based on a 2020 study by The J Walter Thompson Innovation Group.

This study revealed that:

1) 48% of Gen Z participants identified as sexually fluid.

While a YouGov survey found that:

2) 49% of people between the ages of 18-24 identified as something other than 100% heterosexual.

Fluid aims to help the people behind these stats find their perfect match.

And it's the first dating app that evolves with you and your preferences - whether you're looking for a long-term relationship or something more casual.

Wilson and Steel said that you "shouldn't have to tick a box to define yourself or your sexuality. Love is more complex than that".

Wilson also shared her own dating experiences and how difficult it can be when you don't fit into traditional labels...

I know firsthand how difficult it is to navigate the dating world, especially when you don't fit into traditional labels. That's why I created Fluid. No other app gives people the freedom to just be themselves, wherever they're at on their journey and explore new possibilities in a safe space without categorisation. It's a modern way of looking at love and dating. Rebel Wilson, Actress and Fluid Dating App Co-founder

Wilson also said that Fluid is an inclusive space for anyone looking for love...

You can be on Fluid and be anywhere on the sexuality spectrum. It's for everyone who is open to looking for love and connections in an inclusive space. Whether you identify as LGBTQIA+, straight or you're just interested in checking out a wider dating pool, we want everyone to feel comfortable using the app and feel like they belong to the Fluid community. Rebel Wilson, Actress and Fluid Dating App Co-founder

Fluid is currently available on the App store.

Here's to find love through inclusion.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'No labels required' - Rebel Wilson launches first label-free dating app