Mapisa-Nqakula to face first motion of no confidence after EFF Sona stunt

The date was set for next month, following the EFF's complaint against the speaker for allowing security services to remove their MPs from the Cape Town City Hall during Ramaphosa’s Sona.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly (NA) speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to face her first motion of no confidence on 7 March.

The date was set on Thursday by the National Assembly’s (NA) Programme Committee, after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lodged a complaint against her following the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February.

They said she failed to act fairly and impartially when she allowed security services into the Cape Town City Hill to remove their members of Parliament (MPs) during a protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Not since former speaker Baleka Mbete first faced a motion of no confidence from five opposition parties in 2014 has a political party called for the removal of the NA speaker.

On Thursday, the EFF’s Natasha Ntlangwini called for a full physical sitting of the assembly in the Cape Town City Hall, and a closed ballot to consider the motion against Mapisa-Nqakula.

“I strongly feel we need to do it on a secret ballot because of past victimisation of members of Parliament when they are not voting according to when they are forced to by the so-called party line.”

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared to take the matter in her stride.

“It is the deputy speaker who has been written to and definitely the deputy speaker will handle the matter as to whether it will be a secret ballot or a full physical sitting. You will get that information through the chief whip’s forum. “

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina reserved her comment on whether she was in support of a secret ballot, saying she did not want to compromise Mapisa-Nqakula.