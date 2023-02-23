MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be

OPINION

The infuriating dysfunction of government is hard to watch. Decisions and actions that appear so simple are often delayed and obstructed by debilitating bureaucracy.

It almost appears as though elected leaders are sabotaging themselves. Why do they make it so difficult?

Every week the news cycle is full of such examples. Problems are created by government’s inefficiencies and are compounded by its inability to solve them.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng was in Mpumalanga this week assessing areas affected by the flooding. A state of disaster has already been put in place to address this. In an interview with me on The Midday Report she spoke about how government’s response could be expedited if government departments worked together, planned together and utilised resources together.

“Promptness is not about arriving at the river and looking at it. When you are going there, you would have needed to pull everyone that is needed. So command centers and joint operation committees,” she explained. You can’t have one construction guy from Public Works who has never sat in a meeting before, who doesn’t know the department’s budget, who has to work with someone from another department and doesn’t have a clue. The response to the flooding is an example of a lack of co-ordination by government when it could be much more streamlined.

This week national Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the service was not aware of any syndicates involving hitmen.

Crime stats for the last quarter of 2022 showed that at least 3,000 murders in the country involved a firearm, with reports that hitmen were the reason for the murder increase. The statistics show there was a sharp rise in incidents of gun violence in the country. Masemola said that in most cases, police were unable to prevent them from happening.

“In certain cases, we do have intelligence and these people are arrested in time, but unfortunately in other instances, we arrest them after. You have to take note that it’s crime that is planned behind closed doors."

For the national commissioner to say that the police don’t know about syndicates of hitmen is bizarre. There is research and well-publicised reporting on how Cape gangland groupings operate as hired assassins for criminal networks.

Just this very week the High Court in Pietermaritzburg handed down the long-awaited sentencing of a group of hitmen known as the Glebelands Eight. The men were convicted of several murders and other crimes between 2014 and 2016 at the notorious Glebelands hostels in uMlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The trial heard extensive evidence about how the group - led by a former police officer, no less - would intimidate residents in the hostels for “collections” and murder anyone who got in their way.

This is how broken the system is: clearly the crime intelligence gathering and assessing of information is not functioning. Our leaders are in a perpetual state of shock and disbelief.

In another example, for a payment of near on R1 billion over a period of three years, SA Tourism would receive branding on the English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur's kit, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnerships announcements and training camps in South Africa.

SA Tourism argued that the return on investment was worth it to attract tourists to South Africa. Many critics argued that instead of spending money on getting foreigners here, we should rather spend money on making the country safer, securing electricity supply and generally fixing South Africa.

I thought about that this week as I travelled out and back in through OR Tambo International Airport. If I was a foreign tourist travelling through the facility I would have been deeply unimpressed with the country. I found the international terminal to be poorly maintained, the lights weren’t working, the bathrooms weren’t cleaned, the boarding system had to be done manually and to top it all off, the immigration officials at arrivals were pretty miserable.

Surely it is obvious that we should rather be improving the tourist’s experience in the country if we want more of them to come here?

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane is currently without an executive mayor and a mayoral committee because the outgoing mayor Randall Williams submitted two contradictory resignation letters with different dates. After getting a legal opinion, the Speaker resolved that the date of the first resignation letter - 13 February - should be the legal one, so that meant that the term of office of the committee ended at midnight of 13 February.

So now the capital city doesn’t have anyone in charge politically.

Why does it have to be so complicated? These are the examples in the news this week. Next week there will be more.

But the impact of these infuriating dysfunctions on the psyche of the nation is profound. Anecdotally, South Africans are despondent and anxious about the state of the country. They are concerned about stability, about good governance and about service delivery and the economy. They are worried about the power situation and what it means for our future.

There is no doubt that we have big crippling problems. But they are solvable. The only way to solve them is through good, solid decision-making driven by logic and informed by experts and knowledge.

If we are going to make the country work then we have to make good choices and fix the problems that have been created by poor governance.

It really seems so obvious, doesn’t it?