Liquor Traders Association says sin tax increase will stimulate growth in sector

On Wednesday, Treasury proposed a 4.9% increase in excise duties on alcohol and tobacco in the 2023 budget speech.

CAPE TOWN - The Liquor Traders Association said that sin tax increases would boost business growth for the sector.

Liquor Traders convenor, Lucky Ntimane, said that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana charted a clear path to recovery for the sector.

“The growth and sustainability of our businesses, which are the backbone of the township economy, relies heavily on the accessibility and affordability of the goods that we sell.

"The inflation related excise duty increases will ensure that we stabilise our businesses and set them on a path to growth," Ntimane said.

However, he added that the power cuts were countering any growth.

"We call on government to supply liquor traders with financial packages that will enable them to access alternative energy sources and keep the businesses running optimally as we protect the over 200,000 jobs that are dependent on the tavern sector."