Lion on the loose in North West after escaping from transport container

Reports say that the lion escaped from her container while being transported from the town of Stella to another farm area on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Another wild animal has escaped – this time in the North West.

Conservationists and farmers are looking for a lion.

However, reports say that this lion was being transported on the back of a Ford Ranger bakkie but it’s not known how it escaped.

Animal control specialist, Nanti Strydom: "Community members are warned that a lioness escaped. The owner only realised that she escaped when he reached his destination at Tlakgameng. If anybody has any information or has seen anything, please contact nature conservation of your local police station if you see the lioness."

A number of big wild cats have escaped from captivity in the past few months, including a tiger, which was shot dead in Walkerville.