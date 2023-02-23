King Misuzulu to deliver first official address at KZN provincial legislature

It will mark the Zulu monarch’s first official address, a day before KwaZulu-Natal’s premier delivers the State of the Province Address - a unique tradition in the coastal province.

DURBAN - Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to officially address the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial legislature for the first time on Thursday morning.

In 2022, the Zulu monarch could not address the house, as the succession matter over the Zulu throne was not yet resolved.

However, the then-nominated king did attend the ceremony and was hailed as king by officials, including then-premier Sihle Zikalala, even before President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised him.

But on Thursday, for the first time, as crowned king, he will receive the official salute from the police and proceed with addressing the legislature.

Unlike other provinces, it is a norm in KwaZulu-Natal that a reigning king delivers a speech in the provincial legislature a day before the premier delivers the State of the Province Address.

Members of the provincial government, members of the provincial legislature (MPLs), traditional leaders, the royal family, and KZN residents will be watching the king's address.

The king is expected to voice his concerns about some of the challenges facing his province, and to share his views on what the government should be focusing on.

The province’s premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will be delivering her state of the province address on Friday morning.