Kimberley man handed life sentence for killing three family members

CAPE TOWN - A Kimberley man will spend life behind bars for killing three of his relatives, one of whom was a police official.

In March last year, Sandile Vaaiboom stormed his uncle's home and killed the man and his partner.

The court heard that the 34-year-old then made his way to his cousin's house and severely attacked the SAPS member.

A High Court trial heard witness statements from family members who managed to escape, explaining how the accused attacked the deceased without being provoked.

In aggravation of sentence, the State said that the accused showed no mercy even though his victims had taken care of him by giving him a place to stay when he lost his job and home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that sentencing was handed down on Wednesday.

"The director of prosecutions in the Northern Cape welcomes the sentencing of Sandile Vaaiboom, who was found guilty for killing three members of his family."