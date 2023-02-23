It’s true! Backstreet Boys have added two more dates to their SA tour

Tickets are already sold out for performances happening on 16 and 19 May in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Cape Town – Due to popular demand, Backstreet Boys have added two additional shows as part of the South African leg of their The DNA World Tour.

The original performance dates of 16 and 19 May are already sold out.

Tickets only go on sale on 24 February, but Discovery Bank clients got the opportunity to pre-purchase tickets on 22 February already.

ADDITIONAL BACKSTREET BOYS DATES! 🔔



Due to popular demand, 2 new dates have been added to the DNA World Tour SA!!! 🎉



16 May: SOLD OUT

17 May: Grand Arena, GrandWest, CT

19 May: SOLD OUT

20 May: Sunbet Arena, Time Square, PTA



Tickets on sale tomorrow at 9AM pic.twitter.com/5MnQrhoZC0 ' Ticketmaster South Africa (@TicketmasterZA) February 23, 2023

The American boy band added 17 and 20 May to their lineup.

The shows will take place in Cape Town and Pretoria respectively.

Click here for ticket information.

'Get a bigger venue'

Fans of the Larger Than Life hitmakers have expressed excitement, but also asked that the concerts be held at bigger venues so that more people can get the opportunity to see the iconic group perform.

You guys should do the right thing and move it to Cape Town stadium instead of only selling 10 000 tickets over two nights and disappointing many fans, the demand is too high . ' cora.s (@courtie_styler) February 23, 2023

You really needed a bigger arena for this concert. Millennials be losing their minds over this. ' Shnappel 🍏🇿🇦 (@Shaun_Original) February 23, 2023