Inquiry hears how Mkhwebane called Gordhan a 'threat to democracy'

An email from Mkhwebane to investigator Rodney Mataboge said the Public Enterprises Minister needed to be stopped before he causes more harm under the disguise of cleaning up.

CAPE TOWN - It has emerged at Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry, that she once referred to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, as a threat to democracy.

A damning email she wrote to one of her investigators has been referenced during testimony in Parliament on Thursday.

Chief investigator Rodney Mataboge has been testifying about investigations into whether Gordhan had breached the Executive Members’ Ethics Code.

In an email sent from Mkhwebane to Mataboge in November 2018, she writes that Gordhan, like any other South African, must face his day in court, to answer to corruption claims.

She goes on to say that Gordhan is a threat to democracy and must be stopped before he causes more harm under the disguise of cleaning up.

Evidence leader Nazreen Bawa questioned Mataboge about the meaning of this.

"Pravin Gordhan is a threat to democracy and must be stopped. Must be stopped in which way?" asked Bawa.

"I wouldn’t comment on that as an investigator but what I could say is some of the companies... mentioned here were already part of an investigation by the office, so if an email like this came through, it was just for our noting or attention from the PP and not necessarily for us to act on it," responded Mataboge.

Mataboge’s testimony continues.