Health department confirms SA’s first cholera-related death

The victim was a 24-year-old man residing in Benoni. Cholera first appeared in South Africa at the end of January when sisters travelling from Malawi contracted it.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health has recorded its first death related to cholera as laboratory-confirmed cases continue to rise.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said in a statement on Thursday the 24-year-old man lived in Wattville, Benoni in Ekurhuleni, and had no prior local or international travel history.

He was admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital with profuse watery diarrhoea, but died a few days later.

The man was the country’s fifth confirmed cholera case. One of his contacts is still in hospital. His body will be transported to KwaZulu-Natal for burial, while observing strict burial precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Cholera was first detected in South Africa in January, after two sisters contracted the bacterial disease in Malawi.

One of the sisters' husbands was later diagnosed as well, representing the country’s third case and first secondary transmitted case.

The fourth case is a 28-year-old man who lives in Alexandra township, and had no local or international travel history.

HOW DOES IT SPREAD?

Cholera spreads mainly through contaminated or polluted water. Drinking contaminated water directly or consuming water indirectly through food spreads the disease.

Members of the public are urged to maintain good hand hygiene to prevent possible transmission.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, and body weakness. Those who experience symptoms must visit their nearest health facility for screening and testing.

MALAWI'S CHOLERA OUTBREAK

Malawi is battling one of the country’s worst cholera outbreaks in a decade, with at least 1,210 people killed and more than 37,000 cases reported since March last year.

Cases have also been reported in Mozambique, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning the spread to neighbouring countries was very high.

At least 80,000 cholera cases were recorded in Africa in 2022.

The WHO said the latest outbreaks in Africa were the result of the continent facing extreme weather events, conflict, and overstretched health services.