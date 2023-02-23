Govt incentives on solar panel installations welcomed

These sentiments come after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during his budget speech that as of next week Wednesday, individuals who install these solar panels will be able to claim a refund of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Measures announced by government to promote solar installations have received the thumbs up.

Energy expert, Mattew Cruise, said that being able to claim back money from the government for solar installations would encourage people to make the move to solar energy.

These sentiments come after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during his budget speech that as of next week Wednesday, individuals who install these solar panels will be able to claim a refund of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000.

This incentive will only be available for one year.

Cruise said that businesses would benefit from this as well.

"And then for businesses, they get to claim 125% of the cost back from the government on their revenue so that's an immediate profit they can make from installing a solar system."

The City of Cape Town also welcomed the solar incentives announced by Minister Godongwana.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that there's never been a better time for Capetonians to invest in solar power.

"We want as many residents and businesses as possible to help us end load shedding in our city as quickly as possible. As the first city in the country to offer cash for excess rooftop solar power, there are no limits. Sell us as much as your excess power as you possibly can so that we can end load shedding quicker."



Meanwhile, Eskom said that it would provide a response to the financial relief that it would receive from the government, after it examined the details.

The utility is set to receive over R250 billion debt relief over the next three years.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom welcomes and is grateful for the financial relief afforded by the government in the budget statement. Eskom will study the details of the plan before it can make an announcement.”