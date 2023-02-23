Eskom moving to appoint an acting CEO after De Ruyter's exit

In a statement released late on Wednesday night, Eskom said that a decision had been made to scrap the notice period for De Ruyter, which had been set for 31 March.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that it is now arranging the appointment of an acting group chief executive after the exit of Andre de Ruyter.

This week, De Ruyter, in an interview with eNCA, connected the African National Congress (ANC) to corruption at Eskom, singling out an unnamed official.

However, he declined to give details or evidence to support his claims.

Eskom has been hit by its worst load shedding to date with stage six declared indefinitely.

The utility was one of the key focus areas when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his budget on Wednesday.