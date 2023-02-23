Eskom clarifies De Ruyter exit, says board not pleased with conduct in interview

In the interview, Andre de Ruyter spoke up about corruption within the utility, with the African National Congress (ANC) and officials implicated in benefitting from Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has clarified details surrounding its parting with former CEO Andre de Ruyter, stating that he had brought the power utility into disrepute.

De Ruyter was serving his last month in office, as he was set to leave at the end of March following his resignation.

In a media statement released on Wednesday night, the utility said that it and De Ruyter had parted ways through mutual agreement.

But his exit also follows his interview with eNCA.

In the interview, De Ruyter spoke up about corruption within the utility, with the African National Congress (ANC) and officials implicated in benefitting from Eskom.

He said that he had contacted a minister after COP27, saying that he was concerned about the R8.5 billion that was being pledged.

De Ruyter said that the unnamed minister responded to him: "The response was, essentially, you have to be pragmatic, you have to in order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit."

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said that the board was not pleased with his conduct during the interview and requested him to step down.

"There will be an acting CEO in the meanwhile. The Eskom board, together with the minister of public enterprises, who is the shareholder representative, will agree on the appointment of the acting CEO and Eskom will announce that as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the Presidency said that former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needed to bring forward his evidence after his claims that the African National Congress (ANC) and officials benefitted financially from Eskom.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that De Ruyter knows the president's stance on corruption.

"I find that, unless he can demonstrate evidence, this is insulting. This president, since he came in, one of the key things was to make sure that the Zondo Commission worked. Zondo gave Eskom all the evidence and that still needs to be followed. He knows that the ANC government is committed to cleaning up government," Gungubele said.