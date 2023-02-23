Ekurhuleni EFF adamant on no confidence motion against Speaker Dhlamini

The motion of no confidence against the municipality’s council speaker was set to be tabled for the Ekurhuleni council’s ordinary meeting on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni said that it still intended on removing council Speaker Raymond Dhlamini through a motion of no confidence.

The Ekurhuleni municipality council was set to sit for an ordinary meeting on Thursday, where the motion was on the agenda.

The last two council meetings collapsed, with councillors wanting the speaker to put the motion of no confidence against Dhlamini on top of the agenda.

This would be the third time in a under a month that the council was sitting for an ordinary meeting.

Due to the last two meetings collapsing, the council had still not passed an adjustment budget or several other items from the first meeting of 2023.

EFF caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga said that they lost confidence in Dhlamini and his ability to preside over the council.

“Council has motions that are tabled before it. One of those motions include a motion of no confidence against him and it must be tabled.

"He’s been going around saying that he is not going to have those motions go through council and that we must take him to court.”

During the last meeting, the EFF, the African National Congress (ANC), and its coalition partners removed Dhlamini in absentia and replaced him with EFF councillor Nthabiseng Tshivenga.

However, Dhlamini won an urgent interdict at the Johannesburg High Court to reverse the decision.