De Ruyter’s immediate exit ‘proved his incompetence’, says Mbalula

A candid eTV interview led to De Ruyter no longer having to serve his notice period with Eskom, and has left government fuming for bringing the embattled SOE into 'disrepute'.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter use his resignation as an outlet for his failures at the embattled state-owned utility.

Late on Wednesday night, Eskom announced it would part ways with De Ruyter immediately, for bringing the SOE into disrepute.

His early exit follows a candid interview broadcast on eTV on political interference and corruption at the embattled power utility. De Ruyter was due to leave the power utility at the end of March after resigning in December 2022.

In a scathing media briefing, Mbalula slammed De Ruyter’s efforts to reform Eskom.

“People told us many things about De Ruyter; why do you employ who has failed to even lead a company that deals with packaging goods and take him to an electricity utility and believe that he can do it. He went to a place when he knew he would face challenges. When you resign and there is a big failure written all over, you are not retiring as a martyr or as a victorious person. You are retiring in a place that you have failed to transform.

De Ruyter also made serious allegations of misconduct by unnamed senior government officials, and stated plainly that the governing ANC were using the state-owned company as a “feeding trough”.

Mbalula called for De Ruyter to provide evidence for his claims.

“If he’s got anything that says ANC is corrupt, he must then produce evidence. He doesn’t. He refers to individuals who have made remarks.... It is him who was supposed to follow up as the CEO and say ‘Minister, I think your conversation is unethical’.

“Now I must go around chasing ghosts, following up on a statement by an individual who has proved his incompetence.”

DE RUYTER ‘ECONOMIC WITH THE TRUTH’

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also hit back at De Ruyter, saying in a post-budget briefing he was aware of the claims. However, he denied government had been lax in its response.

"The CEO of Eskom is being economic with the truth, because when the CEO of Eskom raised these issues with government, an investigation was done, and it was found that yes indeed there is some syndicates in particular in Mpumalanga, which also included the police.

“What government did was to set up a task team, they've just moved into Megawatt [Park]. They've arrested a number of people because of that. I find it difficult to take that statement."

POLITICAL REACTIONS

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expressed shock at De Ruyter's immediate termination as group CEO.

Winde said it was clear De Ruyter was forced out ahead of his notice period because of his courage in speaking out about corruption at Eskom.

He corruption and political interference had been the cause of Eskom’s deterioration over the years.

"We need to make sure that this corruption is dealt with, [that] political interference is dealt with. We cannot allow this to happen going forward, it's just unacceptable."

Congress of the People’ Dennis Bloem said sabotage at the utility was a disgrace.

“De Ruyter has a constitutional duty to expose all those he knows who are involved in corruption and sabotage at Eskom. It is a disgrace how the ANC has systematically destroyed Eskom over the past 28 years.”

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba said the ANC needed to be held accountable.

“The ANC is a criminal syndicate that exists only to line its own pocket. No amount of rehabilitation or musical chairs of its leadership will ever be able to change the entrenched corruption within the ANC.”

However, the Black Business Council welcomed De Ruyter’s exit.

“Mr. De Ruyter has been a monumental failure who brought the economy of South Africa to its knees. Mr. De Ruyter’s unnecessary attention-seeking noise was becoming an irritating distraction that the country does not need," said the council’s Kganki Matabane.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has welcomed de Ruyter's departure from the embattled power utility, referring to him as "a man with a right-wing attitude."

Gungubele said De Ruyter's remarks about ANC politicians may have been a move to steer attention from what he says is incompetency.

"Everything he said in that interview is what the apartheid government said about us."

In the interview, De Ruyter also said he wasn't too impressed with cabinet members still referring to one another as comrades, years after the dawn of democracy.