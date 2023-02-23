DA's Tshwane mayoral candidate Brink wants to reduce city's dependence on Eskom

Cilliers Brink has been picked by the coalition to be the next Tshwane metropolitan municipality mayor following the resignation of Randall Williams last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayoral candidate for the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said that he wanted to reduce the capital city’s dependence on Eskom.

The multiparty coalition has a total of 109 seats in council, which gives them a slight majority of 50 plus one percent.

Following the example of DA-led municipalities across the country, mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said that he wanted the City of Tshwane to be able to generate its own electricity.

The DA-run municipalities of Cape Town and Ekurhuleni have issued proposals to independent power producers while the DA multiparty coalition in Joburg was also on the same path before being voted out.

Brink said that the high levels of power cuts had forced municipalities to seek solutions beyond Eskom.

"Load shedding has a devastating effect, not just on electricity and the network, worsening the transmission losses, it also has a devastating effect on other services - sewage, water and so forth."

Brink said that he had already submitted his resignation as a member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Tshwane DA councillor Sean Cox has resigned to make way for Brink to be sworn in as a councillor.